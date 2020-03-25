Sami Zayn addresses Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura break-up speculation

The Artist Collective only just received their new name

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura helped Sami Zayn win the Intercontinental Championship

The Artist Collective

Sami Zayn has dismissed speculation that Cesaro or Shinsuke Nakamura could turn against him and target the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The SmackDown trio, known as The Artist Collective, defeated Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 handicap match at Elimination Chamber, with Zayn picking up the pinfall over Strowman to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career.

Speaking on WWE show The Bump, Zayn was asked whether either of his two allies could attempt to take credit for the victory against Strowman and challenge him to a title match.

“I think it’s a very American way of thinking. The idea of doing something collective is so foreign to Americans especially, but why? It has to be about one person? Yes, I’m the Intercontinental Champion, but we’re a collective. We do things together and it just so happens that I’m the one holding the Championship now.”

WWE WrestleMania 36: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan?

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak defeat Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team match.

It was later confirmed that Bryan will challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36 if Gulak is able to defeat Nakamura in a one-on-one match on this week’s SmackDown.