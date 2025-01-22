Sami Zayn to betray his friend at WWE Royal Rumble 2025? It's not Seth Rollins; exploring the possibility 

Sami Zayn shared a segment with Kevin Owens on WWE RAW where The Prizefighter asked his friend to have his back for the Royal Rumble 2025. KO is taking on Cody Rhodes in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Sami Zayn has a choice to make.

Owens has been targeting Cody Rhodes ever since The American Nightmare teamed up with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood. The rivalry kept receiving heat from both superstars until it reached a point where they couldn't help but engage in a physical altercation wherever they saw each other. Now that Owens has the chance to dethrone Rhodes, he will do whatever it takes to walk out victorious.

Well, Sami Zayn can finally make the choice to betray his friend if it means he will be on the right side of things. If and when Kevin Owens tries to pull an underhanded move to secure the victory, the former Intercontinental Champion can help The American Nightmare escape the ring or maybe even help Cody Rhodes secure the win.

Trending

The betrayal by Zayn will set up the rivalry between Owens and him, leading to a match at WrestleMania 41. It will particularly be even more interesting since The Prizefighter hasn't addressed Zayn helping Reigns at Survivor Serirs: WarGames but began a bitter rivalry with Rhodes for helping The Original Tribal Chief almost instantly after Bad Blood.

Sami Zayn needs to be careful if he betrays Kevin Owens

The self-proclaimed Winged Eagle Champion expects Sami Zayn to help him, as he would help The OG Bloodline member during the 30-man Royal Rumble match. However, if Zayn betrays him or decides to not help, he needs to be careful of KO ahead of the over-the-top-rope battle.

Owens will likely be filled with rage and frustration if Zayn doesn't help him. Once the match is over, The Prizefighter can ambush the former Intercontinental Champion backstage, ensuring that he cannot enter the Rumble.

In a massive twist to the story, Kevin Owens can decide to be Zayn's replacement for the men's match. This can help with further extending the storyline between the superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback