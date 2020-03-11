×
Sami Zayn breaks silence and character following Elimination Chamber victory

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
Modified 11 Mar 2020, 01:15 IST

Sami is now the Intercontinental Champion
Sami is now the Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn won his first main roster championship on Sunday night at Elimination Chamber when he took advantage of the 3-on-1 handicap match against Braun Strowman to become Intercontinental Champion.

Zayn hasn't wrestled a lot over the past few months, instead being used as a manager for both Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, but it was the former NXT Champion who hit the Helluva kick at the right time to pin Braun Strowman and lift his first Championship in five years.

Zayn only recently decided to comment on the victory, where he posted the following message on his Twitter page, it's unknown as to whether or not this is sarcastic or if Zayn has broken character in order to thank the fans who have been backing him over the past few years and have never stopped chanting his name.

This win also all but guarantees Sami Zayn a Championship match at WrestleMania in less than a month's time, if he is able to hold on to the Championship until WWE arrives in Tampa Bay on April 5th.

What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn as the Intercontinental Champion? Have your say in the comments section below...

Published 11 Mar 2020, 01:15 IST
WWE SmackDown Sami Zayn Braun Strowman
