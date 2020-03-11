Sami Zayn breaks silence and character following Elimination Chamber victory

Sami is now the Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn won his first main roster championship on Sunday night at Elimination Chamber when he took advantage of the 3-on-1 handicap match against Braun Strowman to become Intercontinental Champion.

Zayn hasn't wrestled a lot over the past few months, instead being used as a manager for both Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, but it was the former NXT Champion who hit the Helluva kick at the right time to pin Braun Strowman and lift his first Championship in five years.

Zayn only recently decided to comment on the victory, where he posted the following message on his Twitter page, it's unknown as to whether or not this is sarcastic or if Zayn has broken character in order to thank the fans who have been backing him over the past few years and have never stopped chanting his name.

At long last, I am the WWE Intercontinental Champion.



The outpouring of support has been really touching. To all those who've stuck around on this crazy ride, thank you. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 10, 2020

This win also all but guarantees Sami Zayn a Championship match at WrestleMania in less than a month's time, if he is able to hold on to the Championship until WWE arrives in Tampa Bay on April 5th.

