Sami Zayn once ended Gunther's dominant title reign: When did he do it? 

At WrestleMania 40 Sami Zayn will look to end the history-making Intercontinental Championship reign of Gunther, who has held the iconic title for 654 days and counting.

Whilst many top stars have failed to take the gold of The Ring General, Sami seems fairly confident, and for good reason.

During a recent exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Honorary Uce revealed that he once ended a title reign of Gunther's when they faced off in Germany in 2012.

"I remember we had a pretty prominent match. He was a very dominant champion in Germany. He was a world champion for a company called WXW, which is a very prominent company based out of Germany, even still. and he was a prominent champion and I defeated him when I ended that reign. So I'm wondering if somehow, all these years later, history doesn't repeat itself where he becomes this dominant Intercontinental champion and I'm the one who ends that reign as well."

Moments like this will certainly give Sami Zayn a much-needed boost of confidence as he gears up to face one of the most dominant champions in WWE history.

Sami Zayn feels his match is one of the biggest on the WrestleMania 40 card

The card for WrestleMania 40 is all but completed, and there are many high-profile contests that the fans are looking forward to seeing.

Continuing his conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sami stated that except for the main events on Night 1 and 2 involving top stars like The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, his match with Gunther is the one he wants to be in more than any other.

"If you watch WWE, you can see how fast things move. I'm just, I feel very lucky to be in the position a year later, challenging the longest reigning, most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time. If you're not in that top, top match with Cody and Roman and The roRockr whatever, I'd say this is the biggest match outside of that you could want to be in. So I'm pretty grateful to find myself in that spot and excited about it."

On April 6th or 7th at WrestleMania 40, Sami Zayn will look to hold the Intercontinental title for a 4th time when he faces Gunther.