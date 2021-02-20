Sami Zayn explains why he grew his hair (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn has revealed that he grew his hair because he thought a change in appearance would suit his WWE character.

In storyline, Sami Zayn is convinced that there is a conspiracy against him. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion believes there was a coordinated effort by WWE to make him lose the title to Big E. He has even hired a documentary crew to follow him around as he fights against injustice in WWE.

Speaking to SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Sami Zayn said many people have been offended by his long hair. He added that the new hairstyle fits his WWE persona, while it also covers up the fact that he is going bald.

“One of the things that I’ve been very shocked about is that it offends people. People are like, ‘Cut your hair. Cut your hair, shave your beard.’ Because I’m a bad guy it actually helps. It irritates people more than I realized, which wasn’t really the goal when I grew it out.

“I just grew it out because I thought it would fit the character and, from a real-life standpoint, I think I’m going bald, so I’ve never had long hair and I thought, ‘Well, if you’re ever going to do it, now’s the time.’

“But leaving it unkempt in this way, it kind of fits the character, especially now with the conspiracy theorist sort of edge to it. It looks like a deranged person who’s gone down the YouTube rabbit hole a little too much.”

Watch the video above to hear Sami Zayn discuss his current WWE character. He also spoke about WWE underusing Bo Dallas, a reunion with Kevin Owens, and much more.

What’s next for Sami Zayn in WWE?

Sami Zayn with short hair in 2019

Sami Zayn is set to compete in an Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday, February 21. Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and King Corbin will also participate in the match.

The winner will go on to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship later in the night.

