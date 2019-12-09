Sami Zayn in heated altercation with fan at WWE Live event (video)

Sami Zayn during his angry confrontation with a fan at a live event

At a recent live event, WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn was involved in a confrontation with a fan in the crowd during the show. The show, which was held in Daytona, Florida, saw Zayn accompany Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring, for Nakamura's match against Universal Champion The Fiend.

During the match, a fan who was seated by ringside, was involved in a confrontation with Zayn after the SmackDown Superstar took offense to a homophobic slur uttered toward him.

Zayn responded to the fan in a furious manner, telling him to "Get out of my fuc*ing face, homophobic moron". WWE's referees were on hand to calm Zayn down before the fan was ejected from the building for using the homophobic slur, as well as arguing with Zayn.

Here are fans speaking about the confrontation on social media:

Here’s a tip: Don’t yell homophobic comments to @SamiZayn. It will not end well for you. pic.twitter.com/iga0Xkl4S7 — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 9, 2019

Some of this 🤷‍♂️, essentially get this guy out of here pic.twitter.com/d2LKb6PfYM — John Betz (@JohnBetz) December 9, 2019

WWE officials removed the fan from the building, as you can see in the video below:

There is no place for homophobia in this world, and even more so at a WWE event where there are many young fans, who could be influenced by such people. WWE should perhaps consider banning this fan from all future live events.