Sami Zayn to lose the US Title on SmackDown tonight after top WWE star betrays him? Exploring the potential

Sami Zayn’s victory over Solo Sikoa in the main event of last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown gave him his first taste of the United States Championship, but it may have put him in the crosshairs of an apparent ally: WWE’s most unpredictable star, Jacob Fatu.

Ad

With Jimmy Uso quietly drifting to RAW if the conclusion of this week's episode of the red brand is considered, the Bloodline landscape has shifted again. Fatu began trusting Sami partly because of that Ucey connection, and because Solo Sikoa and the MFTs had made his life hell these past few months.

But with Jimmy Uso now seemingly gone, Jacob Fatu, who has grown awfully white-meat of late, is likely to regain his edge, and rightfully and necessarily so, because the character of The Samoan Werewolf demands that. His unpredictable, no-nonsense character is what makes Jacob Fatu special.

Ad

Trending

However, with Fatu set to truly stand alone for the first time in WWE, what if Uso's absence completely unhinges him, physically and mentally?

Sami Zayn stands alone as champion. Fatu's character, despite his unselfish demeanor of late, clearly should have his eyes on the prize. What if tonight's SmackDown opens the door for Fatu to strike? From a psychological standpoint, look at it this way: consciously, Fatu does not want to destroy Sami. But his personal ambitions and his attitude, deep down at the bottom of his soul, is too far gone.

Ad

Consider this: Sami, in true fighting-champion fashion, issues an open challenge. Fatu answers. At first, fans expect respect, but instead, the Samoan Werewolf reverts to his violent instincts. He brutalizes Zayn, and perhaps Sami's fighting spirit even pushes him over the edge to the point he cheats to win. Either way, fans shower boos upon Fatu as he destroys The Ultimate Underdog in Sami Zayn. In doing so, Fayu reclaims the aura that made him so feared in the first place.

Ad

As for Solo Sikoa and his MFTs, Jacob Fatu does not need to go anywhere near them in the near future. Turning heel doesn't have to mean a rekindled alliance. The focal point of Fatu's character is the desire for freedom, something he hasn't had, allied with Solo Sikoa as a member of the Bootleg Bloodline, or now with Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn.

Decoding the psyche of Jacob Fatu: why turning on Sami Zayn wouldn't feel forced, but rather, completely logical

Ad

Ad

Jacob Fatu's betrayal of Solo Sikoa, after all, did not happen due to moral qualms he had with what Solo did, or underlying philosophical differences that eventually came to the surface, but because he felt trapped and disrespected. Fatu's desires are apparent: he wants to run his life on his time and by his decisions.

He wants to inflict pain, punishment, and violence, not at someone's behest, and not hindered by any moral scruples, but simply because he so chooses; he chooses the time, the place, and the victim. Jacob Fatu needs to establish that he does what he wants, when he wants, and to whomever he wants, and unfortunately for Sami Zayn, that could spell disaster for the reigning Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More