Sami Zayn may not be able to wrestle again after WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens locked horns in an intense unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Both men wreaked havoc on each other as they claimed they would before their much-awaited bout. Though both superstars gave each other unforgettable battle scars that might forever stay, KO picked an impressive win over Zayn.

Kevin Owens wrapped the steel chair around Sami Zayn’s neck and drove him into the ring post. Following the scary spot, officials rushed down the ramp and tried to convince KO to stop it. However, that wasn't enough. Owens caught Zayn with a wrecking powerbomb on the apron, The Prizefighter then put an end to the bout by rolling Sami in and pinning him to capture a historic win.

Sami Zayn might be out of action

Following the brutal bout, Sami was lying inside the ring, motionless, and was immediately taken under medical supervision as officials from the medical team rushed into the ring to check on Zayn.

Additionally, Michael Cole planted seeds that Sami Zayn might have suffered a neck injury. The Stamford-based promotion booked the entire bout as if The Prizefighter had ended Zayn’s career. Commenters were caught mentioning this throughout the bout, and KO mentioned it during the build-up to this match.

WWE could announce that Zayn is seriously injured

The veteran voice of World Wrestling Entertainment, Michael Cole, announced that fans must keep their social media notifications on, as the Stamford-based promotion may soon update them on Sami Zayn’s health.

The pro-wrestling juggernaut might soon announce that Sami Zayn is seriously injured after the punishing bout against Owens, and he’ll be out for an indefinite period. It appears that the former Intercontinental Champion might miss this year’s Show of Shows.

Kevin Owens might face a former WWE Champion instead of Zayn

After Kevin won, he went to inflict more damage on Zayn. However, before he could do so, Randy Orton’s theme song echoed through the entire arena, who returned for the first time since being taken out by Owens last year.

The Viper launched an attack on Owens after what he did to him last year, and Orton was ready to destroy KO as he prepared himself for his infamous Punt Kick, but officials intervened and saved Kevin.

That suggests WWE is progressing towards booking a match between Owens and Orton at 'Mania, which leaves Zayn with limited options. Thus, it would be better to keep him out of action rather than booking him in filler matches.

