Sami Zayn must quit WWE RAW if he can't defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn stepped up to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. This move from Zayn made sense because he defeated The Ring General at WrestleMania 40 to win the Intercontinental Championship.

However, in what was a rare sighting, Gunther said no to Zayn's challenge. While it might seem like a potential match between the two was shunned by the Austrian, this segment is just the beginning of what will almost certainly lead to Gunther vs Sami Zayn once again.

Even though the match will be a great opportunity for Zayn to become World Champion, he must leave RAW if he loses to Gunther. In this article, we will look at the reasons why.

Sami Zayn has achieved everything on RAW

Since moving to Monday Night RAW, there isn't anything left that Sami Zayn has to accomplish. The Canadian superstar has been a Tag Team Champion and even won the Intercontinental Championship. The only title he has yet to win is the World Heavyweight Championship.

If Zayn is not successful in winning that title, he will have nothing left to fight for on the red brand. Even in terms of rivalries Zayn has fought most people and seeing him going up against them again won't make sense.

Sami Zayn will need to start fresh if he loses

As mentioned above, a loss to Gunther in a match for the World Heavyweight Championship will require Sami Zayn to begin from scratch. The only place where he could have that fresh start is SmackDown. On the blue brand, Zayn also has a friend in The Prizefighter, Kevin Owens.

Apart from him, Cody Rhodes is also Zayn's friend and The American Nightmare could offer him an opportunity to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship, just like how he offered Owens. This would help Zayn's career in a big way.

Reunite with Roman Reigns

On Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns is in a war against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. It's expected that Reigns will reunite with the original Bloodline to face Sikoa and his faction at some point down the line. If that's the case, then Zayn too will have most likely join the Original Tribal Chief.

This is why Zayn must quit RAW if he can't defeat Gunther. By booking the Canadian to lose, WWE will make a strong case for Zayn to switch brands, which could lead to him eventually reuniting with The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if something along these lines takes place in the coming weeks.

