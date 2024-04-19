Sami Zayn needs to be careful about former WWE champion who can end his Intercontinental championship reign instantly

Sami Zayn achieved the unthinkable at WrestleMania XL when he defeated Gunther to become the Intercontinental Champion.

Even during the recent episode of WWE RAW, Sami successfully defended his title against Chad Gable in the main event. However, the IC Champion needs to be careful about former Universal Champion Finn Balor who might end up being the one to end Sami's title reign.

In this article, we will discuss the reasons why the former Honorurary Uce needs to be cautious about The Judgment Day member.

Damian Priest might want Finn Balor to become a champion soon

One of the major reasons why Sami needs to be careful about Balor is that Damian Priest might want The Prince to win a championship. The Archer of Infamy currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship on the red brand. However, Balor not holding any title might render a jealous factor in him, which could eventually end with the 42-year-old star challenging Priest for his World Title.

So in order to avoid this scenario, it's highly likely that Priest might indeed want Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship. If Balor earns a title shot against Sami Zayn, the latter will likely be in a tough spot as he will have the entire Judgment Day lurking in the shadows.

Balor is involved in the IC title program against Sami Zayn in the recent UK house show circuits

The recent house shows that took place in the UK witnessed some incredible matches. One of which saw Finn Balor being involved in the IC title bout against Sami Zayn. For those unaware, in the last two UK shows, Sami Zayn successfully defended his title against Chad Gable, Gunther, and Finn Balor in Fatal Four-Way matches.

So with the company booking Finn in the IC title program during house shows, it's safe to assume that the same could be done for their television shows.

As Balor is no longer the Tag Champion, this will allow the company to book him in singles championship feuds again.

Balor had defeated Sami Zayn in their last singles match on TV

A clash between Zayn and Balor is something that fans have also witnessed in the past on various occasions. However, the last time Sami clashed with Finn in a singles bout on television was on October 15, 2021, when they both wrestled in the semi-finals of King of the Ring. After a fierce showdown, the match ended with a victory for Finn Balor.

Even before this, they wrestled on the July 23, 2021, episode of the blue brand, where Balor was again the one who emerged as the victor. So Zayn better watch his back, as The Judgment Day star has the tools required to defeat Sami Zayn in a singles match.

