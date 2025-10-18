  • home icon
Sami Zayn quitting WWE SmackDown & 3 other directions for him after losing the United States Championship

Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn lost the United States Championship to a returning Ilja Dragunov on the latest edition of SmackDown. His exciting title reign lasted for 49 days, during which he delivered some epic matches of his career. Fans have been wondering what could be Zayn's next move after such an amazing past few months on Friday Night SmackDown.

The WWE Universe has been appreciating him wholeheartedly for restoring the prestige of the United States Championship. Therefore, fans demand something significant to be the next venture of the former Bloodline member in WWE. From a singles feud with a former rival to fulfilling his life-long dream, several speculations are swirling around his WWE future.

Let's discuss four directions for Sami Zayn after losing the United States Championship:

#4. He could start a singles feud with Solo Sikoa

Following his title defense, Sami Zayn was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa and the MFT on SmackDown. The Street Champion has been targeting him for the past few months in WWE, and there is a lot of unfinished business between the two stars. Therefore, there are chances that Zayn might go after Sikoa to seek retribution from next week on SmackDown.

WWE has been putting a lot of focus on MFT and its leader in the past two weeks. Therefore, a singles feud between Solo Sikoa and a top star like Sami Zayn would be enough to continue the hype around the faction. Besides, it would be a great way to feature The Underdog from the Underground on the show without kicking off a whole new storyline for him all of a sudden.

#3. Sami Zayn may seek a rematch for the United States Title

Sami Zayn was a defending champion throughout his title reign. However, the new United States Champion, Ilja Dragunov, is also likely to follow his steps on SmackDown. Therefore, there is a possibility that the two stars might run their match one more time down the line. Following his title loss, Zayyn might seek a rematch for the coveted championship moving forward.

The WWE Universe enjoyed the in-ring chemistry of the two stars in their showdown last night. Therefore, the company might capitalize on that by booking them against each other in the coming weeks. This way, Triple H can continue to book the Canadian star in the United States Title picture to keep him and the title scene relevant on the blue brand.

#2. He could set out on his pursuit of the World Title

Sami Zayn has won every title in WWE except the World Championship in his career. That is apparently his ultimate goal in the Stamford-based promotion. The former Bloodline member might set out on a quest for the world title now that he lost the United States Title.

While Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are currently involved in the Undisputed WWE Title picture, Zayn might shoot his shot a few weeks later on SmackDown. Fans have been clamoring to see him become a World Champion for a long time. Therefore, it would make sense if the creative team pushed him in the Undisputed WWE Title picture actively on SmackDown.

#1. Sami Zayn may quit SmackDown and go on a hiatus

Sami Zayn has been a true workhorse on SmackDown for the past two months. There is a chance that WWE might give him a break for a while before bringing him back on television. Besides, the 41-year-old has almost feuded with all the top heels on the blue brand. As a result, WWE might give him some new storylines by moving him to Monday Night RAW instead.

The former United States Champion might take a hiatus before making his return in a few months. WWE might book his comeback for the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia next year before putting him in any major feud on the Road to WrestleMania 42. Such an angle could maintain Zayn's momentum while giving him a much-needed break from in-ring work.

