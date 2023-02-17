Sami Zayn reigns in Montreal, Former Women's Champion enters the structure  - 5 Surprises that could happen at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE's roster has already arrived in Montreal ahead of tomorrow night's Elimination Chamber event, and it appears there could be a number of surprises in store.

This year's main event is the most anticipated in recent history and could see Sami Zayn finally clinch the World Championship and end Roman Reigns' three-year stranglehold on WWE.

The following list looks at five surprises that could happen tomorrow night at Elimination Chamber.

#5. The Hurt Business costs Bobby Lashley his match against Brock Lesnar

The Hurt Business has reformed on Monday Night RAW in recent weeks, but it doesn't appear that Bobby Lashley will join them. MVP has been pushing The All Mighty to forgive him for his recent issues with Omos.

This weekend, The Hurt Business could try once again to convince Lashley that they are on his side and end up costing him the match. It was Lesnar who came out on top in Saudi Arabia, and this win would give him bragging rights as well as enough of a reason for the feud to push forward into WrestleMania if needed.

#4. Dominik Mysterio inadvertently costs Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley recently celebrated Valentine's Day and Dominik ran away and left her with the cheque. Despite claiming on social media that she was happy to accept the bill, it's clear that cracks are starting to show in their relationship.

Dominik doesn't have a match tomorrow night but will be in attendance to support Rhea, and it could be that the former Tag Team Champion actually costs Ripley and Balor their match against Edge and Beth Phoenix.

#3. Sami Zayn defeats Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn steps into his biggest test to date tomorrow night and is looking to prove that he deserves a place in the WrestleMania main event. Zayn is in his hometown, and this is the best opportunity he could have to dethrone Reigns.

That being said, there could be a swerve in play here, if Roman Reigns is defeated via disqualification, then Sami Zayn could be handed a rematch because he won the match but not the titles. This would mean that he could be inserted into the main event of WrestleMania, which is what the WWE Universe has been pushing for, whether it be in a triple-threat match or a separate match for one of the titles.

#2. Bayley takes out Nikki Cross and enters herself into The Elimination Chamber

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I haven’t competed in the last two Wrestlemanias. Last year, I had no control of due to injury. But I will never forget the feeling of not having a match on WM 37, and I will never let that happen again. I’m going to Hollywood one way or another!!!!!!!!!! I haven’t competed in the last two Wrestlemanias. Last year, I had no control of due to injury. But I will never forget the feeling of not having a match on WM 37, and I will never let that happen again. I’m going to Hollywood one way or another!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/gRyamrsOcn

Bayley made it clear that she won't be missing out on another WrestleMania, despite losing her shot at the RAW Women's Championship this past week. There is nothing preventing the former Women's Champion from taking out one of the women in the match already as part of a backstage segment and then entering herself.

This has been done in the past with Royal Rumble entries, so there's nothing stopping it from happening tomorrow night so Bayley can continue pushing towards her WrestleMania dream.

#1. Jey Uso appears at Elimination Chamber

Jey Uso has been told that he can't be part of Elimination Chamber and that he should stay home and watch the show, so many fans believe that he and his brother won't appear.

WWE could pull a swerve and have Uso cost Roman Reigns the match, but not the titles, which would be enough to prove that he has joined Sami Zayn and is now pushing to become the new Tribal Chief.

Do you think Roman Reigns will leave Elimination Chamber with his Championships?

