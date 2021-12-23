For Sami Zayn, staying put with WWE could be his best strategy yet

It appears Sami Zayn won't be part of the recent WWE exodus. That is, if the stories that are swirling about his current contract status are true.

Zayn, the 19-year veteran, has been with WWE since 2013. After an incredible run in NXT, he was promoted to the main roster in 2015 and hasn't looked back since. He went from promising prospect to playing a prominent role in a relatively short amount of time.

Once considered a light-hearted babyface, Sami Zayn was able to evolve into a smart-mouthed heel who could literally drive people crazy with his smarmy attitude. He's a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and has been involved in the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns main event storyline over the past few weeks.

Sami Zayn is now one of the most recognizable figures in WWE and an asset to the promotion.

That's why it sent a few rumblings through the WWE Universe when it was revealed that Zayn's contract would be up soon. Around the same time, his best friend Kevin Owens had his contract coming up for expiration, as well.

The rumor mill started churning with the usual fare: "Owens and Zayn MUST be headed to AEW together!"

That was all dispelled when reports came out that Owens signed a reported multi-year deal worth $2-3 million annually. An incredible salary - if those numbers are accurate.

Owens is only a slight notch above his best buddy on the card. KO has been the WWE Universal Champion, but Zayn has an appeal that transcends a wrestling resume. He could be angling for a similar deal, if he hasn't gotten it already.

According to Bleacher Report, it appears that Zayn is going to keep riding the WWE train, too. Unverified sources say he has put pen to paper and will continue to be one of Vince McMahon's workhorses.

If Zayn is truly staying with WWE, then he made the right move.

While the prospect of Sami Zayn in AEW may be appealing to fans, it wasn't a good fit for the performer himself. Sometimes the grass isn't always greener and staying put is the safest and smartest way to go.

That was very true in Zayn's case regarding WWE. If he went to All Elite Wrestling, he would be wading through a bloated talent roster in hopes of finding significant TV time. He'd be stuck as a mid-to-high level contender who would likely never take that next step to a world title.

Meanwhile, he's a 'made man' in WWE, and involved in important storylines. At 37, he still has time to make more history, and possibly win a world title if put in the right angle with the right opponent. This would add to his already impressive list of accomplishments and will likely make him a WWE Hall of Famer someday.

If he agreed to anything close to what Owens reportedly got, he'd be setting himself up to be very comfortable financially, now and for the future. After all the years he has spent trying to get to this level, he's most certainly earned it.

Sami Zayn often refers to himself as a 'master strategist', and in many ways that's true. But in the end, his most crafty move of all will be re-signing with WWE.

