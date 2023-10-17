Sami Zayn's subtle tribute to Kevin Owens at the start of WWE RAW will make you emotional

The WWE Universe was excited to hear Sami Zayn speak since Kevin Owens was drafted on SmackDown. On this Monday's edition of RAW, Zayn kicked things off with a promo. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion acknowledged it was hard without KO on the red brand.

While his promo was enough to make fans emotional, Zayn added to it by paying a perfect tribute to his friend, making everyone even more emotional. During the time Sami Zayn came to cut his promo, he was spotted wearing a 'KO - Kevin Owens' T-shirt. This, indeed, was a beautiful gesture from the 39-year-old.

While Sami Zayn's promo on RAW this week was praised by many, he was eventually interrupted by The Judgment Day. While the stable tried to attack him, they stopped after Jey Uso arrived to help Sami.

Given Zayn is now alone on RAW, it will be interesting to see what he does. While the 39-year-old will have a singles career to pursue, fans will wonder whether he will continue his feud with The Judgment Day.

Sami Zayn wrestled former rival during a live event last week

Before Sami Zayn could become the Undisputed Tag Team Champion with Kevin Owens, he was involved in a storyline with The Bloodline.

While he enjoyed a great relationship with the faction early on, things turned bitter when Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble this year. Since then, he has always posed against The Bloodline, and this week, during a live event, WWE renewed the rivalry for a day.

Roman Reigns faced Zayn in a singles match at a live event in Kansas City. Given the stature of both superstars, fans were very excited to watch this contest.

Based on reactions, it was clear that the fans sided with Zayn. However, Roman Reigns beat him with help from The Bloodline. Despite the result, fans at the event seemed to be entertained by the match.

The contest between Zayn and Roman Reigns was the first time the latter wrestled since beating Jey Uso at SummerSlam. It seems Sami will now focus on a singles career on RAW. Reigns also will have his eyes set on LA Knight, with whom he has developed a rivalry.