Sami Zayn sends out cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

Sami Zayn refuses to be the punching bag of The Bloodline anymore.

Last month during the closing moments of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Zayn stood up for himself against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline and cracked The Tribal Chief in the back with a steel chair in order to try and protect his longtime friend Kevin Owens.

This obviously didn't sit well with the group, as they attacked Zayn and laid him out. One surprising swerve saw Jey Uso, who was the last one to be convinced of Zayn's loyalty, walk out on the group and not join in on the beatdown.

The former Honorary Uce took to social media today ahead of WWE RAW to seemingly speak about his actions towards Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday night on SmackDown. Tweeting out:

"Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists," Sami Zayn said in a tweet.

Various members of The Bloodline have popped up quite frequently on WWE RAW in recent months, so you can't rule out an appearance from Sami Zayn on WWE programming tonight.

Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 18

Friday night on SmackDown, when Roman Reigns attempted to address the state of The Bloodline to the WWE Universe, he was jumped by Sami Zayn, who was looking for revenge over what happened at the Royal Rumble.

This led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Zayn from behind and again finding himself on the receiving end of a three-on-one beatdown.

Before Sikoa could put Zayn on the shelf, Reigns stopped him and agreed to face Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event later this month in Montreal.

Will Zayn shock the world and disrupt the road to WrestleMania 39? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Zayn's comments? Do you think we might see the former Honorary Uce appear tonight on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

