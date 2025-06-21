Sami Zayn to turn heel after facing 39-year-old star on WWE RAW following Randy Orton loss? Potential explored

Sami Zayn faced a tough loss on SmackDown this week against Randy Orton. With that, he is now eliminated from the King of the Ring Tournament, and he is once again directionless. Zayn has failed to seize several opportunities in WWE in the past, but this one could take a heavy toll on him, as he could shockingly turn heel this Monday night on RAW.

The Underdog from the Underground is expected to face Karrion Kross on RAW this week. Kross has been trying to manipulate Zayn for the past few weeks with constant pep talks in backstage segments. The Doom Walker has openly claimed that Sami's methods for achieving success are entirely wrong and will ultimately lead to failure. However, the 40-year-old has rejected Kross' opinions until now.

During their potential match this week on RAW, the 39-year-old star could use his underhanded tactics to defeat Sami Zayn. He could then tease the former Intercontinental Champion that he has been right all along. Another consecutive loss could infuriate the 40-year-old by making him doubt his path to greatness.

Trending

Zayn could then storm out of the ring with frustration on his face without looking at anybody. Such an angle could lead to a significant shift in Sami's character to pave the way for a heel turn in the coming weeks. It could give rise to a darker version of the veteran who can do anything to ensure his victory. This major change could breathe new life into the former Intercontinental Champion's persona.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Expand Tweet

It is noteworthy that everything The Doom Walker has said about Zayn has been true. Despite The Honorary Uce giving his best, he has failed repeatedly, and his loss against Randy Orton is just another example. This could become the catalyst for Sami's potential heel turn on Monday Night RAW.

Sami Zayn to team up with Karrion Kross on RAW?

Sami Zayn has built a reputation around being WWE's top babyface over the years. However, Karrion Kross is someone who has been seeing right through The Honorary Uce for the past few weeks. If he becomes a catalyst for Zayn's potential heel turn on RAW, WWE could have something big in store for both Zayn and Kross down the line.

The two stars could team up to dominate the Monday Night RAW division moving forward. Zayn's current stories have become very monotonous. Teaming up with a rising talent like Karrion Kross would give him a fresh start in the company. Besides, fans have been clamoring to see The Doom Walker in the spotlight for a long time.

Such an angle could put the former NXT Champion right in a major storyline on Monday Night RAW. Zayn and Kross could work as anti-heroes in WWE, who are neither pure babyfaces nor pure heels in a story. WWE could put the two stars against teams like the War Raiders and Jimmy and Jey Uso down the line.

That said, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross from here on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More