Sami Zayn on winning WWE Tag Team titles with SmackDown Superstar (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn believes it is inevitable that he and Kevin Owens will win titles as a tag team in WWE one day.

Kevin Owens (real name Kevin Steen) and Sami Zayn (fka El Generico) attracted attention with their work in wrestling promotions outside of WWE. When Owens joined Sami Zayn in NXT in 2014, their history immediately became part of a WWE storyline. Since then, both men have been involved in various stories together on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown.

Speaking to SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Sami Zayn was asked whether he could win tag titles with Owens in WWE. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion, who has never held a WWE Tag Team Championship, thinks a reunion with Owens would make sense.

“It feels like it’s got to happen eventually, right? It has to happen. It has to, yeah.”

Sami Zayn’s recent WWE history with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn teamed together in WWE from 2017 to 2019

Sami Zayn has performed on the same brand as Kevin Owens for the majority of their time together on WWE’s main roster. Right now, Zayn works as a heel and Owens works as a babyface on WWE SmackDown.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, and Owens defeat Jey Uso, King Corbin and Zayn in a six-man tag team match. All six Superstars are set to compete in an Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday, February 21. The winner will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship later in the night.

