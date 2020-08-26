Sammy Guevara was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted. During the episode, Sammy discussed AEW Double or Nothing and the Stadium Stampede match.

.@AEWrestling Stadium Stampede at the Bank 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DkN0FzT7GK — TIAA Bank Field (@TIAABankField) May 28, 2020

Sammy Guevara revealed that he called Tony Khan and volunteered to jump off the stadium, which led to the spot where Kenny Omega hit him with a One-Winged Angel off a platform:

That’s my own fault, too. ‘Cause I kept texting Tony [Khan] saying, ‘Hey, I will jump off the stadium.’ The stadium’s like 200 feet or something like that. And then I think he thought I was joking, so I texted him again and I’m like, ‘Hey no, I’m dead serious. I’ll jump off the stadium. H/T: 411Mania

Sammy Guevara added that the maximum drop approved was 40 feet, which nixed idea of jumping off the top of the stadium.

Sammy Guevara says that the finish was filmed early in the morning

Sammy Guevara also spoke about the finish of the Stadium Stampede match. The finish saw Sammy Guevara cornered in the rafters by members of The Elite and Matt Hardy. Kenny Omega then hit Guevara with a One Winged Angel off the platform.

Speaking about the finish to the match and how it was filmed, Guevara said that he put his faith in Kenny Omega. Guevara also said that rain had forced them to film the finish at 5 am:

Well, I told Kenny, ’cause you know, he’s such a pro. He’s one of the best. So I didn’t have any doubt in it. It was really just up to him how he wanted to place me. If he wanted to give me one of the nice ones that he gave me, or if he wanted to give me the driver version of that move. And I said, ‘If you give me the driver one, I think I’m dead. So that’s up to you.’

But it was raining during the whole thing. We had to stop filming because it was a storm passing by. And so then at almost 5 AM when film this thing, that’s when we went up there. I actually banged my shin getting up on that platform, and it blew up like a balloon the next morning. So Kenny and I were standing up there and I was thinking like, ‘This is how I go. This is gonna be it for me.’ It’s the last thing of the match, we’ve been up forever. And of course, it’s raining, it’s wet. I remember just being up there and looking down, and just thinking, ‘Hey, if this is it, I had a good run.’ And luckily it wasn’t it and I get to have more good runs. But it was a scary moment. H/T: 411Mania

Sammy Guevara is set to face Matt Hardy at All Out next month. Guevara busted Hardy open a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite after tossing a chair at the WWE legend's face.

You can listen to AEW Unrestricted HERE.