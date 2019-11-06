Samoa Joe called out by NXT Superstar for match at Survivor Series

Samoa Joe

This year's Survivor Series pay-per-view is building up to be one of the most hyped events of all time. The show promises to be vastly different from previous years with the inclusion of the NXT brand.

As seen on recent episodes of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live, the majority of the NXT roster invaded both shows and put the main roster on notice. Similarly, another man who has been doing the same, but via social media is non-other than Bronson Reed. The NXT Superstar recently called out Samoa Joe.

NXT's recent main roster invasion

With most of the WWE roster stuck in Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel, SmackDown Live was filled with some major surprises, as some of NXT's top stars in the form of Shayna Baszler, Tommaso Ciampa, and NXT Champion Adam Cole showed up to fill the void. Cole main-evented the night against Daniel Bryan and changed the WWE landscape by pinning the former WWE Champion.

Cole successfully defended the NXT Title against Bryan in the final match of the night and Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Miz. This past week on RAW, the leader of The Undisputed Era went toe-to-toe with Seth Rollins and it was also confirmed that Baszler would compete in a Triple Threat Match against Bayley and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series.

Bronson Reed calls out Samoa Joe

NXT's Aussie sensation Bronson Reed has been making all the big moves in the Black and Yellow Brand ever since the show was shifted to the USA Network. Despite not being a part of the recent main roster invasion, Reed has now taken to Twitter to challenge Samoa Joe to a match at Survivor Series.

Check out Reed's challenge in the tweet below:

When is Survivor Series?

Survivor Series 2019 is scheduled to take place on November 24th at the Allstate Arena and promises to be one of the most hyped shows in recent memory, especially now NXT has been added to the mix.

