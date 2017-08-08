WWE News: Samoa Joe speaks about Brock Lesnar being 'tone-deaf'

Samoa Joe dispelled a big misconception of The Beast Incarnate.

Kurt Angle stands between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar in a segment on Raw

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with UK news outlet The Mirror, Samoa Joe chatted about his thoughts on the current WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

He addressed whether or not he thought their match at Great Balls of Fire lived up to expectations and also if he thought the perception of Brock being tone-deaf was valid.

In case you didn’t know…

Samoa Joe arrived in WWE late in his career. A singles encounter with Brock Lesnar had reached the 'dream match' level long before the bell ever rang.

Brock may have scored the win over Joe, but it came off of a hot build that proved that the Samoan Submission Machine belonged at the very top tier of this industry.

Joe told The Mirror that even though he wished he could've gotten the win, it was a big moment in his career.

The heart of the matter

Joe was complimentary of Brock, stating that some of the perceptions of him couldn't be further from the truth.

"I think there is this false assumption that he's really tone-deaf to the rest of the world, when really he's probably, from what I've seen of how he has conducted himself, he is probably one of the most savvy businessmen in our industry, if not all combat sports."

Joe also went on to say that Brock understood what kind of threat he was presented as. Lesnar defeated Joe with one F5 in their match yet Joe continues to be a presence in the title picture beyond that encounter.

What’s next?

After choking out Roman Reigns on Raw, Joe will need to be concerned with The Big Dog in the short term.

A few weeks later, Joe joins Reigns as well as Braun Strowman as they all challenge Lesnar at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.This main event match will happen live August 20th on the WWE Network.

Author’s take

There have already been reports that Brock Lesnar has gone out of his way to be complimentary towards Samoa Joe so it's not a huge surprise that the respect is mutual. They have great chemistry together and have helped rocket the excitement of the Raw main event scene.