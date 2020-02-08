Samoa Joe's WWE return date has been revealed

Samoa Joe returns this coming week on RAW to continue his feud with Seth Rollins

Samoa Joe performed a suicide dive out of the ring almost two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW and has since been sidelined through injury. There has been a lot of speculation regarding Joe's WWE status over the past week following Andrade's suspension for violating the company's wellness policy since there was a rumor that this was the same reason why Joe had been sidelined as well.

Of course, this is not the case since WWE announced earlier today that Samoa Joe will be making his return to WWE TV next week on RAW when he teams up with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders to take on Seth Rollins, Murphy, and The AOP.

It was a match against Murphy and Rollins where Samoa Joe suffered his injury the day after the Royal Rumble when he and Owens took on the RAW Tag Team Champions. The feud between these eight men has been ongoing for a number of weeks now and could continue in Saudi Arabia if the score isn't settled this week on RAW.

Are you glad Samoa Joe is back? Have your say in the comments section below...