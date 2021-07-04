"Young Champion" - Samoa Joe takes a shot at WWE Star; sends a heated message ahead of The Great American Bash

Ever since returning to WWE NXT a few weeks ago, Samoa Joe has made sure that the Black and Gold brand is free of any threats to the safety of the roster.

However, during his brief time as an enforcer so far, the Samoan Submission Machine has already formed a possible foe in the current NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Earlier today, Kross sent out a strongly-worded warning to Gargano ahead of their match at WWE NXT Great American Bash:

"Mr Gargano," Kross said. "It's time to cool off that mouth of yours. I would think of you more like the bugs, that crawl in and out of dog crap, than an actual physical threat to me. So here's what we're gonna do: You leave your family at home, as will I, and you meet me at The Great American Bash. It's that simple. Tick Tock."

Samoa Joe was quick to respond to this Tweet with a sharp message of his own, referring to Kross as "Young Champion."

"I believe the young Champion is correct. It is “simple”, and I will be at the Great American Bash [to] maintain said “simplicity”."

Could we see Samoa Joe vs Karrion Kross soon in WWE?

Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross

When he made his return to NXT, Samoa Joe stood toe-to-toe with current WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and practically commanded him to step out of the squared circle after mocking him by saying:

"Tick Tock, Young Champion."

Joe and Kross have since found themselves face-to-face with each other on multiple occasions. Many fans are speculating that Joe is set to face Kross sooner than we might expect. The former WWE United States Champion has even confirmed he is looking to return to in-ring action as soon as he is medically cleared.

Amongst the many stars he said he wanted to face, Joe placed Kross and Pete Dunne at the top of his list. It might not be a stretch to say that Samoa Joe vs Karrion Kross could soon headline a TakeOver.

There are even higher chances of Joe taking the title off Kross given that he is possibly being prepared for the WWE main roster. Kross has already worked dark matches before RAW and SmackDown so the WWE NXT Champion might very well be main-roster bound at this point.

