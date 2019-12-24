Samoa Joe turning babyface could lead to great things for him and WWE in 2020

Nikhil Chauhan

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Samoa Joe (L)

The biggest talking point this week was Samoa Joe's apparent babyface turn in the most recent episode of WWE RAW. Joe was doing an incredible job on commentary, but the most recent advancements suggest that he might be back in action soon.

The Samoan Submission Machine took some time off from in-ring competition after suffering a broken thumb, but the company hinted his potential in-ring return when he was attacked by Seth Rollins and the AOP.

The main highlight of the show was The Samoan refusing to move, defying two authentic heels - Akam and Rezar of the AOP. Joe involving himself in a physical capacity signals that he might be fit to get back into the ring once again.

Joe's babyface turn is wonderful for WWE going forward in 2020, as his ability to connect with audiences and put up brilliant performances is no doubt one of the best in the wrestling industry right now.

He holds the microphone like no other and is capable of giving stunning promos in the lead up to matches. He also has an edgy side to him, which makes him similar to Becky Lynch. His ability to turn into a lethal foe and still carry the audience with "Joe!" chants is incredible, as he has the perfect characteristics of a credible babyface for the company.

A possible WWE Championship run

We have seen him as a heel for most of his WWE run, and while he has been terrific at that, he was never able to capture the WWE Championship. A resurgence in Joe's character could take him near the title picture where he could either fight Brock Lesnar or The Fiend going forward.

It makes for a perfect match-up for the Samoan Submission Machine, who is long overdue a successful title shot.

The year 2020 could be Joe's, and his babyface persona is hinting towards that potential rise within the ranks in WWE. It would be brilliant to see him back to winning ways in the ring once again, and hopefully, he can finally strap major WWE gold around his waist.