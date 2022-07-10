Sasha Banks dream match could coerce former WWE Women's Champion to come out of retirement

It's been over a decade since Gail Kim walked away from WWE. However, the former women's champion appears to have her eye on one of the company's most talked-about stars, Sasha Banks.

The Boss hasn't been seen or mentioned on WWE programming since May when it was announced that she had been indefinitely suspended. Recent reports suggest that she has been released alongside her tag team partner Naomi.

Kim was recently asked about her dream match from outside IMPACT Wrestling. In response, the veteran revealed that while it would be a hard choice, it would be against Banks.

Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSME Manú #MomoRedBelt @MANu_25_2_ @gailkimITSME If you're coming out of retirement for one more match, which ACTIVE wrestler (not from Impact) would u like to have as your opponent? @gailkimITSME If you're coming out of retirement for one more match, which ACTIVE wrestler (not from Impact) would u like to have as your opponent? Since you said not from IMPACT bc that would be so hard, I’ll say Sasha. twitter.com/MANu_25_2_/sta… Since you said not from IMPACT bc that would be so hard, I’ll say Sasha. twitter.com/MANu_25_2_/sta…

If Sasha Banks becomes a free agent in the coming months, this could be a match worth setting up for IMPACT Wrestling. WWE has recently promoted several era vs. era matches, but Gail Kim hasn't been an active part of the Women's Revolution.

What is the latest update on the Sasha Banks/Naomi saga

The Boss and Naomi have been active on social media over the past few days. Last week, the two removed all references to WWE from their Instagram profiles.

WWE has reportedly removed the two stars from their internal roster. Banks was recently edited out of a video that the company made in response to Paige's departure from the promotion. It is also being reported that The Boss has been removed from the author's page on Peacock.

Meanwhile, Naomi recently updated her story to share a cryptic message.

"The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you is when they define you as difficult, selfish, or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries."

It's unclear what this is about, but many fans have liked this to her current situation with WWE. Fans will have to wait and see if the former Women's Tag Team Champions make their return to the company's programming moving forward.

