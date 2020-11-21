Sasha Banks makes an interesting comment about Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks recently sat down with Stephanie Chase, ahead of Survivor Series 2020. Banks opened up on a variety of topics, but her comments on a particular WWE Superstar stood out. Banks had some good things to say about fellow Superstar, Alexa Bliss, and fans are certainly surprised!

Banks was asked about who she would like to team up with, now that she's no longer with Bayley. The Boss had the following to say in response:

“I would have to choose Alexa Bliss. She is so cute.”

You can check out the full interview in the clip embedded below:

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks have had heat in the past

Alexa Bliss and Banks didn't see eye to eye in the past. In an interview with Peter Rosenburg in 2018, Banks said that she doesn't really want to work with Alexa Bliss. The Boss and The Goddess have squared off on various occasions, and fans have noticed that the two were stiff with each other in the ring.

Banks' latest comment about Alexa Bliss has come as a genuine surprise for the fans of both women. Sasha Banks is currently on SmackDown, while Bliss is associated with The Fiend on WWE RAW. Here's hoping that the duo gets to share a brand in the distant future, and we get to see these two women team up in the ring.