WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Sasha Banks mentions Broken Matt Hardy on Twitter, Hardy replies

Is WWE on the verge of DELETION?

The “Broken” Hardys became the hottest gimmick in pro wrestling in 2016

What’s the story?

With the Hardy Boyz not resigning with Impact Wrestling, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has been apparently given the green light to mention Matt Hardy on Twitter. As soon as Raw went off the air earlier, Banks took to Twitter to drop a very specific shoutout to the one and only ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy.

You're not @MATTHARDYBRAND and I will never be broken! Ahhh yeah! https://t.co/YDathdAa52 — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 28, 2017

Matt Hardy, for his part, replied by posting a gif of himself laughing in a maniacal fashion on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know…

The “Broken” Matt Hardy character, which set the wrestling world in a frenzy, was developed by Matt Hardy. This, for the first time in his career, propelled him to being one of the most talked about wrestlers on the planet. His popularity also rubbed off on his brother Jeff, who soon joined the “Broken” saga as well.

Post that, Impact Wrestling became centred around the Hardy Boyz. An exclusive show titled “Total Nonstop Deletion aired, with the tapings done at the Hardy compound.

The heart of the matter

Several WWE Superstars have been called out by Broken Matt Hardy on Twitter over the last few months, but with the exception of Bray Wyatt, none of them had replied. It could be, that it is considered a taboo for WWE stars to engage in a conversation with Broken Matt Hardy on Twitter.

However, the mentality seems to have been thrown out of the window. It has been reported that WWE is looking to bring back the Hardys back to the programming. Hours after reporting that the Hardy Boyz will not be resigning with TNA, Sasha’s tweet only seemed to be confirming it.

What’s next?

WWE does seem like a very tempting proposition for the Hardys but we have to wait and watch. Sasha Banks, on the other hand, will face Nia Jax at WWE Fastlane.

Sportskeeda’s take

It does seem that the time is right for Matt Hardy to take his Broken Brilliance somewhere else. However, as they are still the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, it remains to be seen how they drop the belts.

A prospective move to WWE indicates more interactions between Matt and the WWE superstars on social media in the coming days.