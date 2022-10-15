Sasha Banks and Naomi listed as current WWE SmackDown stars by 2-time champion 

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has included Sasha Banks and Naomi on the list of possible challengers for her title.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match at the eponymous event to recapture the gold for the second time in her career. Boss N Glow were suspended from WWE several months ago after their infamous walkout during an episode of RAW. However, they were never removed from the active roster page on the company's official website.

Speaking on her YouTube vlog, Ronda Rousey listed a few names on the blue brand that she thinks might face for her SmackDown Women's Championship next. Sasha Banks and Naomi were both mentioned, which could indicate that they are still part of the roster.

"I wonder who's next. It's forcing me to look at like, the entire field at SmackDown, which is less than 10 people," Rousey said. "Shotzi, Aliyah, Raquel, Nattie, Shayna, Naomi, Sasha, is that it? That's it. I want to be an active champion. I came back to wrestle so I could wrestle." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Ronda Rousey comments on working with Raquel Rodriguez in WWE

After defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took on Raquel Rodriguez on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey revealed that she has always wanted to work with her, and she's glad that they got to share the ring with each other.

"I've always really wanted to work with Raquel [Rodriguez]. So I'm really glad that I got to make this happen," said Rousey. "I always wanted to work with Raquel because she's really f***ing strong. She's a great wrestler but I love working with girls that can support my weight. Because it enables me to do so much more." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Rousey is one of the top female stars in the company, and it'll be interesting to see who will challenge her for the title next. Liv Morgan could end up demanding a rematch following her loss at WWE Extreme Rules.

Which SmackDown star do you think should face Ronda Rousey next? Sound off in the comments below!

