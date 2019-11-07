Sasha Banks returns to in-ring action on this week's SmackDown

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Nov 2019, 22:59 IST

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks has been scheduled to face Nikki Cross in a match on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. This will see The Boss make her return to in-ring action for the first time since this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

Sasha Banks in 2019

At Hell in a Cell, Banks faced WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a Hell in a Cell match in an unsuccessful attempt to capture the title from Lynch. The two Superstars had a physical and violent match and Banks ended up injuring herself. The exact nature of her injuries was not revealed by WWE but she was not medically cleared to compete for the coming weeks.

As The Boss N' Hug Connection, Banks and Bayley became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They lost the title to The IIconics on this year's WrestleMania and after that Banks went on a hiatus.

After being away from WWE for almost four months, Banks returned on the August 12 episode of WWE RAW and turned heel by brutally attacking an already injured Natalya. Since then, The Boss had a series of matches with Becky Lynch in an attempt to win the RAW Women's Championship from her.

After she got injured following the Hell in a Cell match, Banks was drafted to The Blue Brand as a part of the 2019 Draft and once again aligned herself with her former tag-team partner and current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Even though Banks was not in a position to compete, she accompanied Bayley to the ring.

On the November 1 episode of SmackDown Bayley defended her SmackDown Women's Championship in a match against Nikki Cross where Banks played a role in costing Cross a chance to win the title. This Friday on SmackDown, the former Women's Tag Team Champion will get a chance to exact revenge on Banks and maybe she will bring her own back-up in the form of her former tag-team partner and friend Alexa Bliss.

