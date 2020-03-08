Sasha Banks says she's not going to WrestleMania 36

Sasha Banks has said she won't be at WrestleMania

With WrestleMania 36 less than one month away, the card is really starting to take shape - but two notable absentees from the card thus far are Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Well, it turns out neither of them are going to be even going to WrestleMania - if we take The Boss' recent comments at face value.

Responding to a tweet from a fan saying "Not everyone needs to be at WrestleMania," Banks would tweet "That's why Bayley and I aren't going." The tweet comes just hours after a rumour emerged that WWE was planning a Six-Pack Match at the Showcase of the Immortals between Bayley, Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Carmella and one other as yet unnamed Superstar for the SmackDown Women's Champion.

That’s why Bayley and I aren’t going 💁🏾‍♀️💰 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 8, 2020

Banks and Bayley are also notable in their absence from Elimination Chamber, which Banks had tweeted about, stating that she was happy to stay at home and make bank, thanking Vince McMahon for not having a match at either pay-per-view.

I love making easy money! No chamber match, no Wrestlemania match. Thank you Vince 😍 https://t.co/o0nfwLiPjS pic.twitter.com/ZABTlRPNmx — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 7, 2020

It's probably safe to say Sasha Banks is completely in character, but all we can do is take The Boss at face value! Either way, it'll be interesting to see how this one plays out...