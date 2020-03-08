WWE Rumors - Plans revealed for two new Championship matches at WrestleMania

It looks like a lot of Superstars will be added to the card!

With WrestleMania less than one month away, the card is really starting to take shape - but two notable absentees in terms of title defenses as of now are Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship, and The Kabuki Warriors' WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Well, as per Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, it looks like two colossal clashes will be added very soon, and a lot of Superstars are set to be added to The Showcase of the Immortals!

McCarthy took to Twitter today to state that a source has told him the plan for the SmackDown Women's Championship is a Six-Pack Challenge, with Bayley defending the Blue brand's belt against Sasha Banks, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Carmella, and one other unnamed Superstar.

I asked if Alexa Bliss was the other, but I’m told Bliss/Cross will challenge Kabuki Warriors in addition to Divas of Doom in a thee-way tag.



Sasha V Bayley was an original plan, but I’m told Sasha’s injury caused them to change course. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 8, 2020

McCarthy stated that he asked his source if Alexa Bliss was the other, but was told that another six-person match was set to be made with three teams competing for the Tag Team Championships.

This match would see Bliss and Cross challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the gold, alongside The Divas of Doom - Natalya and Beth Phoenix.

McCarthy, TalkSPORT's US Editor and the host of talkWRESTLING, would go on to add a disclaimer, stating that there is definitely the possibility of change.

I hate tweeting things like this because WWE/wrestling is so fluid and the source even said ‘as of this morning’ alluding to the possibility of change.



But, they haven’t let me down yet so let’s see! — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 8, 2020

Just last week on SmackDown, Sasha Banks seemed to plant some seeds that she would be challenging Bayley very soon for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

One other tweet posted by McCarthy suggested that both women would prefer to hold off and have their singles match post-WrestleMania, something he says Bayley and Banks have told him in the past.

The source speculates Bayley and Sasha would prefer to hold off their major singles PPV match, too.



Both women have told me before they wouldn’t get the time they need on a Mania’ card, so I can def believe that. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 8, 2020

In a unique set of circumstances, tonight's Elimination Chamber sees neither the SmackDown nor RAW Women's Championships defended, nor the WWE or Universal Championships - something I discussed with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful in our preview, which you can check out below.

With no match set for tonight's Elimination Chamber regarding the SmackDown Women's Championship, and one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions - Asuka - competing for the number one contendership of the RAW Women's Championship, it'll be very interesting to see if anything plays out tonight regarding the possibility of any of those two potential Mania matches.