Sasha Banks thanks WWE Superstar for "buying her merchandise"

Sasha Banks

It seemed like the rivalry between Lacey Evans and Bayley and Sasha Banks was over a long time ago, but The Sassy Southern Belle isn't done with the duo, judging by her latest tweet.

Evans posted a bunch of pictures on her Twitter, showing off some eatables like eggs, bananas, and chicken. A fan responded to the tweet and asked Evans whether she has toilet paper. This was a reference to people hoarding lots of toilet paper recently, amidst the Coronavirus fear.

Evans responded to the fan and took a shot at SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley, as well as Sasha Banks, in the process. Evans said that she has some old T-shirts of Bayley and Banks, plus a pair of scissors.

The tweet caught the attention of The Boss, who immediately responded by taking a jibe at Evans and thanking her for buying her merchandise. Check out the entire exchange below:

But do you have toilet paper? 🤔 — Reggie Brown (@ReggieGo10) March 15, 2020

Soon after turning babyface, Evans got into a feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley on SmackDown Live. Evans took on Bayley at the Royal Rumble with the latter's SmackDown Live Women's title on the line, in a losing effort.

In a backstage interview soon after, Evans had hinted that she will participate in an Elimination Chamber match for an opportunity at Bayley's title belt, at the namesake PPV, but the match was never announced.

It would be interesting to see where these three women are headed as WrestleMania 36 approaches closer.