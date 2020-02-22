WWE Rumors - 3 Elimination Chamber matches possibly being planned for March PPV

Elimination Chamber, one of the most anticipated matches of the year

Elimination Chamber 2020 is almost on the horizon, with the PPV all set to take place on March 8, 2020. WWE has already announced that a 6-Woman #1 contenders Elimination Chamber match will be taking place at the PPV, with the winner going to WrestleMania 36 to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Although WWE is yet to announce a Men's Elimination Chamber match, the Wells Fargo Center arena is advertising that 6 SmackDown Live Male Superstars will battle inside the hellish structure for an opportunity to face the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36.

If Lacey Evans' comments on the latest edition of SmackDown Live are to be believed, we might be in for 3 Elimination Chamber matches at the March PPV. Evans appeared in a sit-down interview with Renee Young and was asked what's next for her after failing to win the SmackDown Live Women's title at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Evans responded by stating that she has her eyes on the Elimination Chamber, and is planning to take out 5 women to bag an opportunity for the Women's title at WrestleMania 36.

Well, my sights are set on the Elimination Chamber. Obviously I'm aware that losing to Bayley puts me at the back of the line. So, I have 5 women that I need to take out in order to get an opportunity to become champion at WrestleMania, and that is my goal. That is the mission that I intend on accomplishing.

Evans has her sights set on the Elimination Chamber:

In the past, WWE has kept the Elimination Chamber match count at 2 per event. There's no confirmation yet as to whether we'll see 3 Elimination Chamber matches on March 8, but things are bound to become more clear after Super ShowDown, where Naomi will challenge Bayley for the Blue brand's Women's title.