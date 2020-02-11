WWE Rumors - Huge #1 contender's match to decide The Fiend's WrestleMania 36 opponent revealed

The Fiend's WWE WrestleMania 36 opponent will be decided at Elimination Chamber in March

WrestleMania 36 will be headlined by Brock Lesnar, who will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, the winner of the Men's 2020 Royal Rumble match. But, there hasn't yet been a hint towards who The Fiend, the current Universal Champion, will face at The Show of Shows in April 2020.

WWE dropped a huge hint during this week's episode of RAW as advertisements showed a No. 1 contender's match at Elimination Chamber featuring 6 top Superstars, with the winner getting a chance to face The Fiend at The Show of Shows later this year.

The 6 Superstars in the ad are Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, and Robert Roode.

This ad literally just aired in Philly area for Elimination Chamber 😱 WOWWWW someone’s not gonna be happy that this just got out



Roman vs Braun vs Bryan vs Shinsuke vs Corbin vs Roode winner faces Universal Champion at Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/fpg4JJIj1X — The Lariat Pro Wrestling- Frank Sarne (@TheLariatPW) February 11, 2020

Reigns, who has been the favourite to face The Fiend, is a former Universal Champion, while Strowman is the current Intercontinental Champion, winning the title after defeating Nakamura, who is also in the match.

Also Read: 5 possible feuds for Daniel Bryan after The Fiend

Bryan has been the last one to feud with The Fiend among the six Superstars listed in the advertisment, while Corbin and Roode have been engaged in a feud with Reigns on SmackDown.

Elimination Chamber will take place on March 8, 2020, under a month before WrestleMania 36 takes place, on April 6, 2020.

Also Read: WWE Rumors - Possible spoiler for The Fiend vs Goldberg at Super ShowDown

Advertisement

The Fiend, meanwhile, will face Goldberg at this month's Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia with the Universal title on the line. Roman Reigns will also wrestle at the Saudi show, facing off against King Corbin inside a steel cage. WWE Super ShowDown, the fifth show in Saudi Arabia, will take place later this month on February 27, 2020.