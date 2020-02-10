5 possible feuds for Daniel Bryan after The Fiend

Daniel Bryan and The Fiend

After an engrossing storyline with The Fiend Bray Wyatt, it seems like Daniel Bryan, the former WWE Champion, will be moving on to feud with someone else on SmackDown.

Bryan will most likely not be a part of the WWE Super ShowDown show in Saudi Arabia later this month, as he has declined to work in Saudi Arabia in the past. There's a possibility that the next feud that he's involved in could possibly stretch all the way to WrestleMania, which takes place in April.

Who could the former WWE Champion feud with on the blue brand? Let's take a look at 5 feuds for Daniel Bryan after The Fiend:

#5 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman and Daniel Bryan

Braun Strowman recently won the Intercontinental Championship, his first singles title on WWE television, from Shinsuke Nakamura, .

It's unlikely that Strowman will continue his feud with Nakamura, as The Monster Among Men will need to rebuild the title following a lackluster programme when Nakamura held the belt.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that hte programme between Strowman and Nakamura was "supposed to be a long programme":

"Strowman-Nakamura was supposed to be a long programme and they blew that off right away. The way that the finish was, I don't think that I don't know who Strowman would be going for with the Intercontinental title going forward."

Feuding with Bryan could help Strowman bring relevance back to the Intercontinental title, and this is a feud that fans could like, as Bryan works very well with the big, strong guys as well as the smaller, agile Superstars.

The big problem for a feud betwen Bryan and Strowman is that both are babyfaces at the moment, and one of them will have to turn heel for this feud to be interesting.

