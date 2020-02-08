5 reasons why Killer Kross signed with WWE

The talented star joined the WWE this week.

Earlier this week, WWE signed Killer Kross to a deal. Almost every major promotion in the world - All Elite Wrestling, WWE, Ring of Honor, NJPW - likely had interest in adding the unique performer. Kross ultimately chose the WWE as his next home and I'm glad he signed with them over the other companies. He has a readymade character that could easily fit into either NXT, RAW or SmackDown.

The main question revolves around when and where he will start. He could appear at TakeOver: Portland next weekend or at TakeOver: Tampa the day before WrestleMania 36. Kross could also show up on RAW or SmackDown following the Show of Shows.

Whenever he debuts, it will be a big moment. WWE has been typically running with the same stars atop the brands. RAW has been ruled by Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar while SmackDown had been led by Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston and now the Fiend.

Drew McIntyre will get his chance to join the main event as a permanent fixture at WrestleMania 36. NXT, however, has two big shows just before the Show of Shows. Kross might be a huge signing and a big name in the industry, but the likes of AJ Styles and John Morrison have either been huge stars for over a decade or have already wrestled the WWE style. That's why they were able to skip NXT.

Kross signing with the company will alter the landscape of whichever brand he joins. He might get some fine-tuning in NXT first, but he signed with the WWE for more than just one reason.

Here are five reasons why Killer Kross signed with the WWE over the other promotions.

#5 WWE offers stars a much bigger platform

There's a reason why WrestleMania is called the Grandest Stage of Them All

Even with the success of the industry as a whole and the better global reach of New Japan Pro Wrestling, the WWE is still the biggest and most well-known promotion in the world. Some stars might opt to perform in Mexico or Japan rather than try to get a deal with the WWE.

AEW's emergence over the last year changed things up a bit with another big company with big pockets joining the industry, but the WWE is still the big dog in the wrestling yard. AEW only has one two-hour show on cable television a week with AEW Dark airing on YouTube. WWE has approximately seven hours of programming a week on both FOX and USA.

When stars are interviewed, they usually claim that their dream is making it to the WWE. It's seen as the largest platform for stars and it still is. While a good deal of stars are perfectly fine wrestling without ever starring for the WWE (Okada, Will Ospreay, Joey Ryan, Young Bucks), it does not change the fact that if you want to be seen by the most fans, the best bet for that is in the WWE.

