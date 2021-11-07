5 possible feuds for Scarlett Bordeaux outside WWE

On November 4, 2021, Scarlett Bordeaux was released from her WWE contract. With her status as an NXT contracted talent, she has 30 days to wait until she can get back into the squared circle.

We know she will most likely go wherever her partner, Karrion Kross, goes, but who do we want her to go up against now that she is free to wrestle again?

Scarlett's status as a valet often overshadows her underrated in-ring skills. She would be a great addition to any promotion as she can elevate any storyline. If she decides to go somewhere without Kross, the House of Black could be on the cards.

There are so many possibilities for Bordeaux moving forward, and here at Sportskeeda, we can't wait to see what she does next.

#5 Scarlett Bordeaux should form a team and take on Tay Conti and Anna Jay.

These three women could be a powerful force in AEW

With the current feud between the team of Penelope Ford and 'The Bunny' Allie against Tay Conti and Anna Jay rising, a new addition could be added to the mix. The sultry Scarlett Bordeaux would knock it out of the park against Conti and Jay.

Forming a team around Scarlett Bordeaux would definitely be an exciting idea if she headed to AEW. The heel duo of Ford and Allie could definitely use some help.

Adding Scarlett to an already established team would do wonders for the AEW women's division. In Tony Khan's promotion, she might show off her underutilized skills inside the squared circle.

Edited by Angana Roy