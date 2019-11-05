Scarlett Bordeaux reacts to WWE signing, new gimmick possibly revealed

Scarlett Bordeaux has officially signed with WWE

WWE announced earlier today that Scarlett Bordeaux is one of four new recruits – along with Shotzi Blackheart, Indi Hartwell and referee Stephon Smith – to the company’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Bordeaux wrote that she never understood why “Diva” was considered to be a bad word in WWE, and she would like to be both a Diva and a Superstar.

WWE’s newest signing also mentioned that she is still “a 10” and a “Smokeshow” – two nicknames she has previously used in her career – but she also plans to be referred to as “A Super Diva” when she debuts in NXT.

I never understood why people say “Diva” like it’s a bad word. And of course everybody wants to be a Superstar. Well I’m insatiable, why settle for one, when you can be both? ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Still a 10, still a Smokeshow, and now...⁣⁣

A Super Diva. 😈⁣⁣

⁣⁣@wwe @wwenxt⁣⁣

⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/gFulTwgPJe — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 5, 2019

It is unclear if “Super Diva” will simply be a nickname or if it will represent a gimmick change for Bordeaux, who pushed the envelope with her non-PG segments during her time in Impact Wrestling.

Her boyfriend and former Impact colleague, Killer Kross, also reacted to her signing on Twitter, writing that he “can’t wait for the world to see her at her absolute best”.

Love this woman. 💯



Absolutely can’t wait for the world to see her at her absolute best.



No words will ever truly elude to how proud I am of her for always fighting for what she believes in and fighting for her dreams.



🔥 https://t.co/TzgXDu8vwk — 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) November 5, 2019

Scarlett Bordeaux’s WWE history

Between 2014-15, Scarlett Bordeaux appeared multiple times on WWE television as one of Adam Rose’s ‘Rosebuds’.

She attempted to become a WWE Superstar in 2015 by sending in an audition for the Tough Enough competition. However, even though the company used part of her audition tape in a compilation video on RAW, she did not participate on the reality show.

Since then, the Chicago native has competed in one match in WWE – a quick defeat against Nia Jax in December 2016 – while she has gone on to make a name for herself in promotions including Impact, AAA and Ring of Honor.

