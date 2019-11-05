WWE announces four new signings, including former Impact Wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux

WWE have four new signings!

WWE have today confirmed four major new signings, who have all reported to the Performance Centre this week.

Former Impact Wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux, EVOLVE star Shotzi Blackheart Australian independent wrestling sensation Indi Hartwell, and referee Stephon Smith have all began their respective journeys as WWE Superstars.

It had been reported at the start of October that Bordeaux had signed with the company following a private tryout, meanwhile Indi Hartwell reportedly signed back in September. Shotzi Blackheart was presented with her contract by William Regal himself at an EVOLVE show last month.

Scarlett Bordeaux, real name Elizabeth Chihaia, has made a name for herself in promotions such as Impact Wrestling, Mexico’s AAA, Ring of Honor and Ohio Valley Wrestling, and actually even competed on RAW back in December 2016 against Nia Jax.

Meanwhile, Shotzi Blackheart, real name Ashley Urbanski, will be no stranger to the WWE Universe who may have saw her wrestle on WWE Network in a No Disqualification Match at EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary Special.

“Impressive” Indi Hartwell, real name Samantha De Martin, has wrestled for SHIMMER but is mainly known for her work in her homeland of Australia. The 22-year-old has already shared the ring with the likes of Impact Wrestling's Tessa Blanchard and former AEW talent Kylie Rae.

The final member of this new class of recruits is Stephon Smith, who joins as a referee. Smith started out as an in-ring competitor, and is a graduate of Ohio Valley Wrestling but has transitioned into refereeing and most recently officiated for EVOLVE Wrestling.

