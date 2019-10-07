WWE Rumors: Former Impact Wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux has been signed to NXT

Another edition to the roster?

According to a report by Squared Circle Sirens, Scarlett Bordeaux has been signed to NXT and will make her TV debut on the USA network soon. This is also in line with reports that 'The Smoke Show' was spotted last month at the WWE Performance Center for an auditon/ tryout.

Who is Scarlett Bordeaux?

Over the last year in Impact Wrestling, Scarlett Bordeaux has been one of the bright spots in the company. Her turn as a sensual siren who could kick a** in the middle of the ring was a big draw for Impact. She was involved in a feud with Glenn Gilbertti aka Disco Inferno in an inter-gender match, which she won.

Why did Scarlett Bordeaux leave Impact Wrestling?

Scarlett Bordeaux was working on a pay-per-appearance deal, which expired over the summer. She was released from her contract back in June and has been featured in the independent scene ever since.

While no specific reasons were cited when she was released, it was rumored that her pay was not enough to cover her bills. According to Killer Kross, Bordeaux had to work a side job to make ends meet.

When will Scarlett Bordeaux debut on NXT?

There has been no specific date given as to when Bordeaux will debut on NXT. It's been reported that she is currently at the Performance Center prepping for it. The current plan is for her to make her debut soon with the brand and be paired with a male NXT star. If this is true, It's likely that she could be coming out as a valet or manager.

Is WWE signing Scarlett Bordeaux a good move?

It will be interesting as to how this all shapes up. It's hard to see exactly how Bordeaux fits in the current Triple H molded NXT roster. If anything, she would bring variety to the more sports centered WWE brand. On the other hand, it could also be possible that Vince McMahon wants to see how she does in NXT before moving her to RAW where she may be a better overall fit.