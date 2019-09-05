WWE Rumors: Former Impact star Scarlett Bordeaux arrives at Performance Center

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 437 // 05 Sep 2019, 02:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Smoke Show maybe WWE bound!

Former Impact Knockout Scarlett Bordeaux is currently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and has been seen inside the ring, according to Squared Circle Sirens. One further development has since emerged that the tryout is, in fact, a private tryout - as reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Bordeaux was officially released from her contract with IMPACT Wrestling back in June and is now said to be undertaking a tryout ahead of potentially signing with WWE.

Interestingly, Pro Wrestling Sheet also note that Bordeaux and partner, current Impact wrestler Killer Kross, were at Double Or Nothing.

Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout At The WWE Performance Center https://t.co/fMDzZI2jpe pic.twitter.com/zf43VXhMd4 — squared circle sirens (@SCsirens) September 4, 2019

Who is Scarlett Bordeaux?

Scarlett Bordeaux officially signed with Impact last year and was given an incredible build-up ahead of her debut by the promotion. The Smoke Show was trained by Jimmy Jacobs and Truth Martini, and broke into the business in the Chicago area.

Bordeaux has previously worked for Ring of Honor and AAA, among other promotions. In fact, Bordeaux even appeared in WWE.

A debut, or a return?

If we do see Scarlett Bordeaux sign, it wouldn't be the first time she's been in a WWE ring.

In 2017, Bordeaux wrestled Nia Jax in a losing effort on Raw while wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt. While Jax made short work of Scarlett, winning the match in little over a minute, The Smoke Show did get to cut a promo outside the ring pre-match - which we don't see too often.

Advertisement

Bordeaux appeared on WWE Raw

Bordeaux merely went under the name Scarlett on Raw, and the Sasha Banks shirt was prevalent as Jax told her after the match to find better role models than Sasha Banks.

There are actually a lot of things you probably don't know about the former Impact Wrestling star - so check out our article on seven things you need to know about Scarlett Bordeaux!

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!