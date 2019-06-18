Impact News: Scarlett Bordeaux released by Impact Wrestling

Scarlett Bordeaux

What's the story:

Big news coming out of Impact Wrestling this morning, as we can now report the release of one of their most popular Knockouts to date - Scarlett Bordeaux. While the release may come as to no surprise, this is definitely a blow to the company.

In case you didn't know:

Scarlett Bordeaux originally had a very brief stint with Impact Wrestling in 2015, but would later return to the company in 2018. The "Smokeshow" gimmick became a smash hit for Scarlett and was arguably the most watched segments on Impact Wrestling television.

Her lap dance segment with "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner on an episode of Impact Wrestling became one the most viewed segments for the show in quite some time. The video went viral and drew in close to 1.5 million views on Impact's YouTube page.

The heart of the matter:

After months of built-up frustration and issues with the company, we can now confirm that Scarlett Bordeaux has been officially released from her contract with Impact Wrestling. The company has released a full statement in regards to her release below.

IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has released Scarlett Bordeaux from her commitments to IMPACT. We wish her every success in her future endeavours. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 18, 2019

We can also report that Scarlett has been working under a pay per appearance deal through the company and not under any sort of guaranteed contract. Through this method, she would be able to walk away from the company at hers or the companies discretion.

What's next:

Scarlett had reportedly put in for the request to be released over the course of the Summer months. Killer Kross, who was also a former Impact Wrestling star and her boyfriend, was also released from the organization by his request.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Scarlett Bordeaux all the best in her future endeavours.

