Scarlett has a message for Adam Cole after tonight's NXT

Scarlett sent a message to Adam Cole on tonight's NXT

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT ended with Scarlett coming out to interrupt NXT Champion Adam Cole, who had just defeated Dexter Lumis in a hard-fought battle. As Cole stood in the ring with his title secured in his hands, the lights went out and Scarlett appeared on the stage with the spotlight shining down on her. She proceeded to place an hourglass in the ring and turned it upside down.

Scarlett then headed to the back as Cole stared at the hourglass with the title clutched in his hands. Soon after NXT came to an end, WWE posted a tweet referring to the hourglass and asked the WWE Universe if time was running out for Adam Cole. WWE tagged both Scarlett and Karrion Kross in the tweet as well. Scarlett was quick to respond to the tweet and had a message for the NXT Champion.

She stated that the end is near, adding an hourglass emoji in her tweet. Check out the tweet below:

𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖊𝖓𝖉 𝖎𝖘 𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖗... https://t.co/wJZ9laWitP — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 11, 2020

Scarlett and Kross have emerged as two incredibly sinister forces on NXT lately

Kross and Scarlett have been nothing but impressive ever since the duo made their way to NXT a short while ago. Kross reigned supreme at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, where he made short work of Tommaso Ciampa, one of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot in an NXT ring.

Tonight's segment made it clear that Kross is gunning for the NXT title, and it's certainly going to be interesting to see if Cole comes out of this feud with the coveted belt still on his shoulder.