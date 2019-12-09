Scorpio Sky reveals which former 4-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion is his AEW coach

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 01:34 IST SHARE

An old foe!

A couple of weeks ago, Chris Jericho defended his AEW World Championship against Scorpio Sky. Their two-week-old feud ended in Sky tapping out to the Walls of Jericho, but he was probably better for it, in the long term.

The AEW Tag Team Champion has been in the business for 17 years and was recently a guest on the WINCLY podcast to discuss his current AEW run as well as the changes in the business. Scorpio Sky also spoke about which AEW coach he has been working with.

"Honestly, they're all great. Lately I've had Dean Malenko over the last 3-5 weeks and I've really enjoyed working with him because I was a huge fan of him in WCW and WWE. He's always had a unique mind and is able to come up with compelling stories."

"I sat next to him on two flights recently and was able to pick his brain a bit and talk to him. So, he's definitely one I really enjoy getting to work with."

Scorpio Sky also said that Tully Blanchard, Dustin Rhodes, and Jerry Lynn were of great help to him and that he's still picking up things despite being in the industry for 17 years.