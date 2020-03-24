Scott Dawson drops a major hint on The Revival's current status with WWE

Is The Revival finally on the verge of an official exit from WWE?

Scott Dawson has dropped a major hint on what the future has in store for him and Dash Wilder.

The Revival

WWE is currently on the Road To WrestleMania 36 and most of the big names from the company's roster have been keeping themselves busy on WWE TV in one way or another.

However, one particular duo which hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a while now is The Revival. The pairing of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder has not been seen on TV since early March and as per a recent tweet from Dawson, The Revival could very well be on the verge of their official exit from WWE.

Scott Dawson teases The Revival's exit from WWE

Heading into 2020, The Revival was spotted aligning themselves with King Corbin and helping the latter win his TLC Match against Roman Reigns on December 15th. In doing so, Dash and Dawson became a part of King Corbin's Court. However, that alliance didn't last long, as WWE then decided to pair The Revival with Sami Zayn.

During their time together, The Revival assisted Zayn in fending off Braun Strowman on an episode of SmackDown Live but ever since the angle was played out on TV, the former RAW Tag Team Champions hasn't been seen.

In a recent tweet, Dawson hinted towards The Revival's potential exit from WWE, as the former one half of the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions wrote that despite not being rich, he is finally free!

I AIN’T GOT A DIME, but what I got is mine. I ain’t rich, but Lord I’M FREE! #FTR — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) March 23, 2020

As of now, it is to be assumed that The Revival could be on their way out of WWE but the interesting part that remains to be seen is what's next for Dash and Dawson in the Pro Wrestling biz? A potential move to AEW definitely comes in mind.