Scott Dawson reacts to WWE releasing several Superstars

Scott Dawson, who was released last week, has a message for those released today

Over 20 Superstars have been released by WWE today

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Scott Dawson

Scott Dawson, now known as Dax Harwood, was recently released by WWE along with his tag team partner, Dash Wilder. The Revival had asked for their release long back but WWE handed it to them last week after a lot of negotiations for a new contract.

Now, with WWE releasing over 20 Superstars in the space of the last few hours, the WWE Universe is stunned. Just like the fans, there are so many within WWE and the wrestling promotions that have been caught off-guard by this mass exodus from WWE.

Reacting to the releases by WWE, Dax Harwood tweeted that those released today are some of the greatest people he has worked with.

Man. Some of the greatest people I’ve shared life with. I love you all. — D. Harwood (@DaxHarwood) April 15, 2020

What's happening at WWE?

WWE has taken a strong step that unfortunately spelled the end of the road for several talented stars in the company. Along with the Superstars, several backstage producers, writers, and other staff members were also released from their contracts today.

What's next for The Revival?

Rumors suggest they are heading to All Elite Wrestling soon. The duo has already trademarked a few things for their use inside and outside the ring. Provided all the dots are joined together, it is only a matter of when and not if The Revival head to AEW.