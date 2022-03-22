"Scott was very cool to us" - Former WWE Tag Team Champions on working with Scott Hall

Former WWE Superstars Matt and Jeff Hardy have showered praise on Scott Hall.

The Hardys arrived in WWE in the mid-1990s around the ages of 16 and 19. Despite both brothers being relatively new to the business, Hall was very keen to give Matt and Jeff a chance in the ring.

Speaking on The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the legendary duo noted how fabulous Hall was with them when they first arrived in the company.

"Scott was very cool to us, we had a lot of good fun stories with him. I’ll never forget the second day I was with WWE, obviously the first day Jeff wrestled him, he was 16 years old and it was under very strange circumstances where the match was very frustrating with Scott Hall because the guy he was supposed to wrestle said he couldn’t take his finish. He was a little frustrated wrestling with Jeff and that ended up working in Jeff’s favor because he formed a little bond with him after that." H/T Wrestling Inc

Matt and Jeff were just one of the many people from the wrestling world last week who gave their tribute upon the passing of Scott Hall.

Scott Hall had a nickname for Jeff Hardy

A further example of Hall's giving nature was shown when he advocated for a young Jeff Hardy. The Bad Guy insisted on having Jeff as a member of WWE's touring roster.

Given the Charismatic Enigma's size and experience, WWE was initially unwilling to put him on RAW.

Speaking on The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the veteran stated how Hall wanted WWE to put a 16-year-old Jeff Hardy on the road to help season him. The Hall of Famer thought Jeff looked like "Vanilla Ice."

"Scott Hall was so kind because he thought I looked like Vanilla Ice, and the Kliq started calling me Ice and I’ll never forget one time he told Pat Patterson, I was like 16 or 17 too, ‘let’s get this kid on the road, get him seasoned.’ I’m not even legal yet. There’s something very special to what he saw, he saw my future through whatever it was and he believed in us every step of the way, and that’s rare, man." Jeff added: "I’m still trying to figure out the right way to express my love for him and deep sorrow for him leaving this earth.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Despite being one of WWE's top guys at the time, stories like this highlight the selfless performer that Hall was willing to be.

