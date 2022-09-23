Former champion on biggest differences between Triple H's regime and previous WWE management

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty recently expressed his thoughts on how the company has possibly changed under Triple H's vision.

Last July, Vince McMahon shocked the wrestling world as he announced his retirement from WWE. With the 77-year-old's abrupt exit, the creative team's responsibility fell onto the shoulders of The Game.

Speaking on the Wrestling With Johners podcast, Scotty 2 Hotty detailed the apparent differences in the promotion's product after Hunter assumed creative control.

"I think you can just feel it watching the show. Everybody feels more relaxed from the announcers to the commentators to the guys and girls in the ring. They just seemed a lot more relaxed, you know, and not on eggshells like they were before and you need that. If you're in any kind of creative job, we're supposed to be creative and we don't just read a script and go out there and read a script." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Watch the full interview below:

Since Triple H became WWE's head of creative, both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown have undergone significant changes. Several stars have returned to the promotion, and in-ring action has seemingly gained prominence.

Former WWE Champion on Triple H taking over from Vince McMahon

With McMahon no longer in charge of the company, many have speculated about the promotion's potential future under the new management.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Alberto Del Rio noted that the company will thrive under Triple H and new CEO Stephanie McMahon.

"They’re gonna be just fine. They have Triple H and Stephanie McMahon running the business. They know everything they need to know about the pro wrestling business and they also have new and fresh ideas. They have all the secrets. They were next to The Godfather, the God of wrestling, Mr. Vince McMahon, so they learned." (H/T Sportskeeda)

The King of Kings recently became WWE's new Chief Content Officer and is expected to bring more positive changes to the company's programming in the coming years.

What significant alterations have you seen in the WWE product since Hunter took over? Let us know in the comments section below.

