Alberto Del Rio speaks honestly about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's new WWE roles (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio has given his take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon replacing Vince McMahon in WWE.

Vince McMahon retired in July amid several sexual misconduct allegations. Triple H is now in charge of creative, while Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are WWE’s co-CEOs.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio explained how WWE is unlikely to be affected too much by Vince McMahon’s retirement:

“They’re gonna be just fine. They have Triple H and Stephanie McMahon running the business. They know everything they need to know about the pro wrestling business and they also have new and fresh ideas. They have all the secrets. They were next to The Godfather, the God of wrestling, Mr. Vince McMahon, so they learned.” [6:47-7:15]

Del Rio won four WWE World Championships during his time on the main roster between 2010 and 2016. He added that WWE is in good hands with the McMahon family still in control of the company:

“They have learned absolutely everything they needed to learn, plus they have their own ideas,” Del Rio continued. “They have a lot of talent. They have a lot of money! They’re gonna continue doing great things. Everybody has seen it. Their ratings are going up. They’re happy with the product. So, as we always say, changes are always good. Of course, we are going to miss Mr. Vince McMahon. Nobody will ever be like Vince McMahon.” [7:15-7:50]

Watch the video above to find out Del Rio’s thoughts on the widespread view that WWE’s product has improved since Vince McMahon retired.

Alberto Del Rio comments on WWE’s new direction under Triple H

The WWE Chief Content Officer has made significant storyline changes in recent weeks, including the formation of Bayley’s Damage CTRL faction. He has also rehired several former superstars, most notably Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross.

While The Game is clearly taking WWE in a new storyline direction, Alberto Del Rio believes the company’s model will largely remain the same:

“Since they cannot do things in the way he [Vince McMahon] used to do it, they’re gonna do it in a different way, and it’s gonna be as successful as it was. Different, but the formula is there and they’re gonna continue making millions, zillions of pro wrestling fans happy around the world.” [7:51-8:12]

Del Rio’s own wrestling promotion, Nacion Lucha Libre, is set to return for its second season on Saturday. The company made a profit during its first season in 2019, but shows were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

