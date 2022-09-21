Alberto Del Rio's Nacion Lucha Libre set to return with several former WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio, known as Alberto El Patron outside of WWE, is excited to begin running Nacion Lucha Libre shows again.

The four-time WWE world champion launched the Mexican wrestling promotion in 2019. Although the first season proved successful, the second season was forced to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio discussed Nacion Lucha Libre ahead of its return on Saturday, September 24:

“We started back in 2019 doing great things with the company. Unfortunately, we had to close business and put the company on pause because of COVID. We didn’t have the money or the infrastructure like other companies to survive COVID, so we had to put everything on pause. Now that the world is looking better when it comes to the COVID situation, we’re ready to go back in business.” [1:01-1:37]

Carlito, Cinta de Oro (f.k.a. Sin Cara), Primo Colon, and Samuray Del Sol (f.k.a. Kalisto) are among the former WWE Superstars advertised for Saturday’s event.

Watch the video above to hear Del Rio’s thoughts on Triple H replacing Vince McMahon as WWE’s head of creative.

Alberto Del Rio discusses his expectations for Nacion Lucha Libre

The promotion’s second season will also feature appearances from several established Mexican stars, including Dr. Wagner Jr. and Texano Jr.

Nación Lucha Libre Oficial @NacionLucha ¡¡Atención Ciudadanos de Nación!!



A partir de mañana abriremos una taquilla en la Unidad Deportiva para venta de boletos 🏼



Pueden acudir de a 11 A.M. a 7 P.M.



Aceptamos todas las tarjetas 🤟🏼

.

.

.

.

#luchalibre #SomosNLL ¡¡Atención Ciudadanos de Nación!!A partir de mañana abriremos una taquilla en la Unidad Deportiva para venta de boletosPueden acudir de a 11 A.M. a 7 P.M.Aceptamos todas las tarjetas 🤟🏼 #luchalibre mexicana #NaciónLuchaLibre 🚨¡¡Atención Ciudadanos de Nación!!🚨A partir de mañana abriremos una taquilla en la Unidad Deportiva para venta de boletos 💪🏼🔥 Pueden acudir de a 11 A.M. a 7 P.M. 🕖Aceptamos todas las tarjetas 🤟🏼.... #luchalibre #luchalibremexicana #NaciónLuchaLibre #SomosNLL https://t.co/fBQsbQwyAL

While many wrestling companies have financial backers, Alberto Del Rio revealed that he has put his own money into making Nacion Lucha Libre a success:

“I’m using my money, my savings, to present this idea to the wrestling fans. I’m combining the best things from Mexican lucha libre with the best things from American lucha libre. It worked in the first season, so I’m hoping, I’m praying that the second season goes well!” [3:05-3:28]

Del Rio added that he wants fans to become invested in his shows every week. If that happens, he hopes to receive additional revenue from sponsors to support the company.

What are your favorite memories of Alberto Del Rio in WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far