"I think it's unfair" - Alberto Del Rio on the reaction to Triple H replacing Vince McMahon in WWE (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio believes WWE’s current product is different to when Vince McMahon was in charge, but not necessarily better.

After 40 years as WWE’s ultimate decision-maker, McMahon retired in July amid several sexual misconduct allegations. The former WWE Chairman’s replacement as the head of creative, Triple H, has received rave reviews for his booking over the last two months.

Del Rio was one of WWE’s top stars between 2010 and 2016. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, he commented on the company’s recent behind-the-scenes changes:

“To be honest, I’m not there so I don’t have room to compare one administration with the other one because I was only there when Vince McMahon was the one in charge,” Del Rio said. “I’m pretty sure it’s fantastic. I read the comments about the fans and about the talent of how they are being so happy, and they think things are getting better.” [8:32-9:02]

Given McMahon’s unprecedented four decades of success, Del Rio thinks the 77-year-old still deserves respect from those who prefer the new WWE product:

“I think it’s a little bit unfair for Mr. McMahon because now that he’s gone there are some people saying that everything is better now. I think it’s unfair. They shouldn’t be saying that it’s better. They just should be saying that it’s different because that’s the way it is. It’s not better or worse, it’s not worse or better. It’s just different.” [9:04-9:30]

Watch the video above to hear more from Del Rio about WWE’s recent personnel changes. He also discussed the upcoming second season of his Mexican wrestling promotion Nacion Lucha Libre.

Alberto Del Rio explains why Vince McMahon deserves credit

Triple H has made several on-screen changes since replacing Vince McMahon. Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett are among the released superstars who have returned under The Game’s leadership. He has also introduced the WarGames concept to the main roster for the first time.

Although Triple H’s ideas have been well received, Alberto Del Rio believes McMahon’s legacy should not be forgotten:

“It’s two different people doing different things. All they need to know and think is that without Mr. Vince McMahon the business would not be what it is these days. If it wasn’t for him, the business would not be as successful and popular and beautiful.” [9:30-9:55]

Nación Lucha Libre Oficial @NacionLucha ¡¡Atención Ciudadanos de Nación!!



A partir de mañana abriremos una taquilla en la Unidad Deportiva para venta de boletos 🏼



Pueden acudir de a 11 A.M. a 7 P.M.



Aceptamos todas las tarjetas 🤟🏼

.

.

.

.

#luchalibre #SomosNLL ¡¡Atención Ciudadanos de Nación!!A partir de mañana abriremos una taquilla en la Unidad Deportiva para venta de boletosPueden acudir de a 11 A.M. a 7 P.M.Aceptamos todas las tarjetas 🤟🏼 #luchalibre mexicana #NaciónLuchaLibre 🚨¡¡Atención Ciudadanos de Nación!!🚨A partir de mañana abriremos una taquilla en la Unidad Deportiva para venta de boletos 💪🏼🔥 Pueden acudir de a 11 A.M. a 7 P.M. 🕖Aceptamos todas las tarjetas 🤟🏼.... #luchalibre #luchalibremexicana #NaciónLuchaLibre #SomosNLL https://t.co/fBQsbQwyAL

Del Rio, known as Alberto El Patron outside of WWE, will be part of Nacion Lucha Libre’s next show on Saturday, September 24. The event is set to feature several former WWE Superstars, including Kalisto and Sin Cara.

What are the biggest differences you have noticed between Triple H and Vince McMahon’s booking? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far